Dakuku Peterside Redeploys Directors, Other Nimasa Management Staff

BEVERLY HILLS, January 9, (THEWILL) – The Director-General, DG, of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has approved the redeployment of some senior management staff of the Agency.

In a statement issued by Director, Corporate Communications of the Agency, Hajia Lami Tumaka, he explained that the new postings are expected to reposition the Agency towards meeting its statutory mandate as enshrined in the NIMASA Act and other enabling instruments.

The redeployment exercise has Mr. Ibrahim Jibril as the Director, Strategic Management in the Office of the Director-General, Hajia Lami Tumaka, who was the former Head, Corporate Communications as the Director, Special Duties also in the Director-General's office.

Mr. Abiodun Akinyosoye takes over as the Director of Administration and Human Resources while Mrs. Aishatu Jumai Musa is the Director, Planning Research & Data Management Services Department and Mr. Audu Abdulsalam is now the Director, Legal Services.

Tumaka listed others to include: Mr. Hassan El-Yakub Director, NIMASA Eastern Zone and Mr. Olayemi Abass Director, Western Zone, Mr. Anthony Ogadi Head, Shipping Development and Engr. Abel Femowei as the Coordinator, Central Zone, Warri.

The statement added that Captain Sunday Umoren now heads Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department of the Agency while Mr. Isichei Osamgbi is the new Head, Corporate Communications.

The redeployment exercise is coming on the heels of the recent promotion which saw to the elevation of eight Deputy Directors as Directors, 15 Assistant Directors to Deputy Directors while 56 grade level 14 officers were promoted to their next grade of Assistant Directors.