International | 9 January 2017 19:00 CET

U.S. Condemns Terror Attack in Al-Arish
The Embassy stands with Egypt and the Egyptian people as they build a stable, secure, and prosperous country for all citizens

Source: U.S. Embassy - Cairo.

CAIRO, Egypt, January 9, 2017/APO/ -- The U.S. Embassy condemns the attack in Al-Arish today that killed several Egyptian police officers and wounded many others, including civilians. These officers gave their lives in the line of duty helping protect their fellow citizens. We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. The Embassy stands with Egypt and the Egyptian people as they build a stable, secure, and prosperous country for all citizens.


