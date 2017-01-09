Royal Foundation International Calls for Entries in Her Teens Enterprise Development Fellowship.

Royal Foundation International (RFI) is a youth-led organization, established in October 2013 with a commitment to grow the economy while reducing the scourge of unemployment and poverty in West Africa by promoting individual effectiveness and wealth creation.

According to Kayode Babarinde, Co-Founder, RFI, "leadership and entrepreneurship are necessary skills Nigerian youths should have in solving 21st Century challenges through education. We believe these challenges need to be addressed sustainably in making the future better for the next generation."

In 2013, RFI hosted a business and leadership summit for youths in Abeokuta and it featured a business plan challenge that provided the winner with a token support as seed capital. This was done in partnership with Centre of Entrepreneurship Studies (CENTS) of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and School of Business and Success International, Ota and since then, she has had a reach of over 5000 people in Nigeria and Ghana.

RFI mission is to facilitate personal effectiveness and wealth creation by promoting the ideals of leadership and entrepreneurship in West Africa, starting with Nigeria. To achieve this, RFI is currently recruiting volunteers via: http://bit.ly/2i3rk1q .

RFI utilizes amazing innovations and cutting edge technologies to package fellowship programs, internships, bootcamps, summits and educational support services for young people to equip them with Leadership and Entrepreneurship skills. Part of which is, Teens Enterprise Development Fellowship (TED-F).

TED-F is a 12 weeks intensive entrepreneurship fellowship packaged for 50 Teens resident in Abeokuta and Ibadan and her curriculum covers: sales techniques, business plans, team building, personal management, and much more, to be delivered by leading entrepreneurs and resource persons from CBN-Enterprise Development Centre, Ibadan Business School, Centre of Entrepreneurship Studies in Ibadan and Abeokuta Universities, Lagos Business School, Fate Foundation, LEAP Africa, Bank of Industry amongst others.

Applications for first TED-F cohort is available via: http://bit.ly/2ht3cUR . and has been extended till 20th of January, 2017. Applicants will be reached on details of their application status by January 31st as the fellowship is scheduled to commence by February, 2017.

Enterprising Leadership Academy, Caring Heart Trust, Students and Teachers Outreach, and much more are other leading initiatives of Royal Foundation International.

Kindly visit: https://royalfoundationblog.wordpress.com and @RFISupport on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for further enquiries.

Call or Text: 09034873881, 08137365526 for Immediate responses.