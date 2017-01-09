Okowa's Prudent Management Of Resources Gets Commendation

The Senator Representing Delta North in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has poured commendations on his predecessor and governor of Delta State Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa over wise disbursement of state resources.

This followed a decision taken on Friday during a get together of the political class led by Senator Nwaoboshi and the leadership of the Delta North traditional Rulers Council held at the palace of the Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor ll.

Senator Nwaoboshi who gve the commendation Governor Okowa for prudent management of resources which has led to the accelerated transformation of the three Senatorial Districts in the midst of economic recession that rocked the country said, “government has equitably distributed political appointments and developmental projects to all parts of the state and assured that every segment of the state will continue to benefit from the development efforts of Governor Okowa”.

“I want to commend our revered traditional rulers for the roles you are playing in ensuring peace and security in your domains; and it was a very good development that you are galvanizing your subjects to contribute to the development of the state,” Senator Nwaoboshi said, reiterating, “we are proud of traditional rulers and we will continue to partner with the traditional institution to strengthen democracy in the country.”

The Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council., Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor ll, described Senator Nwaoboshi as a true representative of the people at the national assembly, noting that Nigerians, especially, the people of Delta North Senatorial District were proud to have Barrister Nwaoboshi as their representative at the upper legislative chambers.

Obi Efeizomor II used the occasion to call on Deltans to close ranks and partner with Governor Okowa’s administration for a dream Delta State to be achieved.

“We are happy that our son, Senator Nwaoboshi is here today to tell us what is going on in the Senate, this is how it should be and we look forward to this type of meeting on regular basis because it encourages robust relationship,” the Obi said, asserting, “the traditional institution will always work for peace, development and stability of our state because, we are progressives and we know the value of peace to the lives of individuals.”

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers from Delta North while Senator Nwaoboshi was accompanied to the occasion by members of House of Assembly, Commissioners, Council Chairmen, members of the political class from Delta North Senatorial District and his followers.

The people of Delta North have pledged their support and total loyalty to the state government under the leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.