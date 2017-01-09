If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 9 January 2017 09:44 CET

Sokoto govt denies disbanding Hisbah Commission

By The Citizen

Click for Full Image Size

The attention of Sokoto State Government has been drawn to stories in the media to the effect that the State Hisbah Commission has been disbanded.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Bashir Garba, said the operations of the State Hisbah Commission, which is a creation of the law, has not been suspended.

Similarly, it should be noted that the leadership of the Commission is still in place and have not been suspended from duty.

By the provisions of the law establishing the Hisbah Commission, only the State Governor has the right to remove any member of the Commission from his/her duty, which in this case, nothing of such has happened.

For the records, the Ministry of Religious Affairs held a meeting with the leadership of the three factions claiming authority over Hisbah Commission in the State. An agreement was reached to harmonise their operations for the benefit of the citizenry.

That process is still on, and further communication will be made after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

We implore journalists to always cross-check all issues with designated authorities before proceeding to press.


General News

What you believe, form your basis.
By: Friday ifeanyi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists