Ambode vows to reposition Lagos for further growth

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday said the state will witness pleasant surprises in every sector of the economy this year.

The governor, who spoke at the 2017 Annual Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: 'Gratitude to God,' held at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria said last year during the same thanksgiving service, he did assure that Lagos would grow in leaps and bounds and that God answered the prayer.

Ambode said his administration was determined to re-position the state to greater heights this year in all facets.

'This year, Lagos State will witness pleasant surprises in every sector. We are determined to witness inclusive progress in the state this year. As we gather to praise him, new doors of opportunities will be open for us this year,' he said.

Ambode stated that his administration was ready to deliver a Lagos that everyone would be proud of this year.

He called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to lead him to build a virile nation this year.

However, he said this year's thanksgiving service was crucial as it would usher in the celebration of Lagos at 50