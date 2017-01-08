If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 8 January 2017 21:43 CET

Abdulkadir Kure, Former Governor of Niger state Dies in Germany

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

The former governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure has died at 60. According to reports,

he died while receiving medical intervention in Germany. His remains is being expected back to Niger State.

Meanwhile, Tanko Beji, Chairman, PDP, Niger State has confirmed the sad news about the passage of the former governor.

The Nigerian Voice anchor in Minna, Mr Fodio Ahmed will be updating us on the development as soon as they become available


Obituaries

Think about your market before you make a purchase.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists