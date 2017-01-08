Abdulkadir Kure, Former Governor of Niger state Dies in Germany

The former governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure has died at 60. According to reports,

he died while receiving medical intervention in Germany. His remains is being expected back to Niger State.

Meanwhile, Tanko Beji, Chairman, PDP, Niger State has confirmed the sad news about the passage of the former governor.

The Nigerian Voice anchor in Minna, Mr Fodio Ahmed will be updating us on the development as soon as they become available