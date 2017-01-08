Open Letter To Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN.

Residents of Aniocha South Local Govt Area of Delta State appeals to

the honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji

Fashola, SAN to please intervene on their power situation as they had

not seen power supply for eleven years now and since Benin Electricity

Distribution Company took over no effort had been made to restore

power to the area.

A resident of the community who spoke anonymously to

our correspondent said that Benin Electricity Distribution Company

told them Aniocha South was not in their radar because some members of

the community wrote petitions against them to the Nigeria Electricity

Regulatory Commission and the Consumer Protection Council.