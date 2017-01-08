Open Letter To Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN.Aniocha South Local Govt Area of Delta State starved of electricity for 11 years
Residents of Aniocha South Local Govt Area of Delta State appeals to
the honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji
Fashola, SAN to please intervene on their power situation as they had
not seen power supply for eleven years now and since Benin Electricity
Distribution Company took over no effort had been made to restore
power to the area.
A resident of the community who spoke anonymously to
our correspondent said that Benin Electricity Distribution Company
told them Aniocha South was not in their radar because some members of
the community wrote petitions against them to the Nigeria Electricity
Regulatory Commission and the Consumer Protection Council.
Letters