Fayose: FG should be truthful about Boko Haram, commiserates with families of slained soldiers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has commiserate with families

of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed

yesterday, by Boko Haram insurgents during an attacked on the

Nigeria Army Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, calling on the federal

government to stop deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko

Haram insurgency and return of Chibok girls.

The governor, who maintained that the ongoing war against the Boko

Haram insurgents could only be won through truthful information by the

federal government and cooperation of all Nigerians, asked; "If indeed

Boko Haram was already defeated, where are those suicide bombings and

attacks coming from?"

In a release issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said;

"Nigerians are faced with many wars now, Boko Haram is just one of

them and it is worrisome that we are not being told the truth about

anything.

"It is like a patient telling his doctor that nothing is wrong with

him. How will such patient be treated?"

He said it was funny that the federal government was celebrating the

recovery of what they called Boko Haram flag as a sign of defeat of

the insurgents while more daring attacks were being made by the same

Boko Haram against the army, killing our gallant soldiers.

"The reality is that insecurity has increased in Nigeria more than

President Muhammadu Buhari met it. Herdsmen have even killed more

Nigerians than Boko Haram in the last one year while hundreds have

died through extrajudicial killings by security agencies," the

governor said.

Speaking on the 21 Chibok girls, said to have been rescued, Governor

Fayose maintained that the real story behind the Chibok girls

abduction will be told one day.

He said the federal government must have to tell Nigerians why the 21

rescued Chibok girls have not returned to their families since last

year October.

"Have you ever seen anyone that will be in captivity for that long and

won't be eager to reunite with his or her family two months after

regaining freedom?

"If the girls are truly Chibok girls, their freedom must be total.

They must also be allowed to tell their own stories.

"However, as it appears, the girls may have moved from one captivity

to another," he said.