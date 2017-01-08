Ex-Nigeria Airways workers pray over pensions, gratuity

Retired workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways have again held a special prayer to seek divine intervention over the delay in the payment of their entitlements.

Some of the ex-workers under the platform of the Bring Back Nigeria Airways forum gathered at the Air Force Base inside the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos for the prayer.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had assured that the present administration would settle all liabilities of the defunct national carrier as government is poised to re-launch a new carrier.

However, the former workers decry the delay in the payment of their entitlements, lamenting that many of them had passed away in the struggle.

A 74-year-old former staff, Dr. Steve Mahonwu, blamed the delay on bureaucracy and expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari's government would listen to their pleas and settle all their entitlements.