Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes ex-servicemen's sacrifice …as Archbishop lauds governor for payment of retirees' benefits

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of ex-servicemen who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the nation and her citizens.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the gallantry of servicemen and the successes they have continued to record on the battlefields as well as against the security challenges currently confronting the nation.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem in Enugu, the governor called attention to the plight of ex-servicemen and the survivors and dependents of fallen heroes, urging the public to show them appreciation for the sacrifices they made for the nation's sake.

'We offer them our sincere gratitude, goodwill, solidarity and unrelenting prayers. In doing this, we are not only according these great patriots the honour and credit that they truly deserve but we are also reassuring those still in service, that the country would never forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their own hours of need,' Gov. Ugwuanyi assured.

While commending the Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Legion for the bold initiatives it has taken and continues to take towards improving the welfare of its members, the governor assured the Council of the continued support and assistance of the State Government.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Engr. George Amalu, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support which he said has given the state Legion a sense of belonging and inspired the Enugu Legion 'to square up with other Legions in other states of the federation'.

He said that the event was a platform to show empathy and support the Legion towards improving its members' welfare, especially those 'who are lucky to be alive but are aged, sick or bedridden' and are in dire need of help.

Also in his remark, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the payment of arrears of pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state, enjoining other governors in the country to emulate the gesture.

The Archbishop noted that as someone who experienced the Nigerian Civil War, he understood the sacrifice made by soldiers and ex-servicemen and applauded the Armed Forces for sustaining the country's unity through their diligent commitment to duties.

He therefore urged the public to continue to remember the fallen heroes and assist their family in recognition of their sacrifices for the nation.