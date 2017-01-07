Rccg Says Adeboye Remains Go, Urges Members Not To Spread Inaccurate Information

SAN FRANCISCO, January 07, (THEWILL) – The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, says Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye only relinquished his position as head of the Nigeria church but will remain RCCG's worldwide overseer, explaining that this development follows the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, to guide all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The legal requirement stipulates that heads of non-profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement, and they are not permitted to hand over to their families.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by the clergyman's last son and personal assistant, Leke Adeboye, the clarification is coming on the heels of misrepresentation of Adeboye's announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the redemption camp that the Church in Nigeria is now to be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

Leke Adeboye reiterated that Pastor Funsho Odesola will now serve as the new church secretary, Joseph Adeyokunu, another pastor, is the new church treasurer.‎

He advised all members of RCCG to “understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning”.

“We appeal to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information, as Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide,” the statement added.