IHEANACHO TO IMO CP: STOP AIDING OKOROCHA TO VIOLATE COURT ORDER

Following the continuous invasion and demolition of the property belonging to Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho by agents of the Imo state government, who are always aided by the police despite court order, the former minister of Interior has berated the commissioner of police, Imo state, Taiwo Lakanu for mobilizing officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force in violating valid court by Imo state government.

In a petition by Iheanacho through his lawyers, Amadi-Obi & Co, dated 4th January 2017, entitled “Re: Police Disregard For A Valid Court Order In The Matter Of Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho” and addressed to the commissioner of police, Imo state command, Iheanacho admonished the Imo CP to carry out his duties diligently as the commissioner of police, and also as a lawyer called to the Nigerian bar.

Referring to CP Lakanu, the former minister emphatically said “stop detailing officers under your command to aid the governor of Imo state in his violation of a valid court order; arrest all those, without discrimination as to position or station in the society, who are helping the governor of Imo state in violating the order of court; intervene to help restore order, sanity and respect for the integrity of our courts”.

Lamenting over the inability of the commissioner of police to act according to law towards protecting his property located at No.6 Orlu road in Owerri capital city which has been serially demolished by Gov. Okorocha and agents of his government, Capt. Iheanacho narrated how the police bullied, manhandled and detained his relatives when they summoned courage to show the governor a copy of the court order he was violating.

“That you did not stop at aiding the governor in violating the express order of a court of competent jurisdiction, but also lent support when two of our client’s relations who were present at the site at the time were beaten up by your officers. These innocent young men were beaten up, arrested and detained by your men when they respectfully and courageously showed the governor a copy of the order which he was violating.

“That these relations of our client were detained by you and your men for a period of four(4) days before they were released without any charge whatsoever following our letter to you dated 7/7/16.

That since then, you have continually and continuously detailed officers under your command to help the governor of Imo state and his agents to keep on demolishing our client’s house appurtenant structures each time our client tries to repair the damage to his house even where there was and still is a subsisting court order restraining the government”, Capt. Iheanacho lamented.

Capt. Iheanacho, who contested the governorship with Gov. Okorocha in 2015, further reminded CP Lakanu the implications as well as the looming consequences of aiding disobedience to court orders.

He said: “Bear in mind, sir, that if we help the flagrant disobedience of valid court orders, we are sowing the seed of anarchy for ourselves and our children. Nobody will be spared the consequences of these actions. The people in power today may be enjoying immunity and may be breaking the law at will, but tomorrow, another group of people will come and you would have set a precedence that will destroy everybody, including you and all of us.”