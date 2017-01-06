FULL LIST: Avance Media 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians

Reputed rating establishment and Africa’s leading Media and PR firm, Avance Media has announced its inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.

The list which reflects the achievements of young Nigerians throughout the year 2016 was streamlined in 10 distinct categories which represents key sectors across Nigeria’s economy.

The list which has a gender equity of 34 women and 56 men is an initiative meant to serve as a source of inspiration to young people around the world.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the initiative which was previously only launched for Ghana is embarking on a continental agenda of leading in sprouting the works and achievements of young people whose immerse contributions are sidelined and Nigeria happens to be part of the first set of countries involved in the ranking.

In rating who becomes the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian, the general public is being invited to vote for their most impactful youth on ng.vancemedia.org .

After public votes ends on 20th January, 2017, winners will be announced according to their respective categories before the young person voted as the Most Influential Young Nigerian for 2016 will be announced.

Below is the full list of the 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerian in their respective categories.

Business

AbayomiAwobokun AkideindeOyebowale Bankole Cardoso EbiAtawodi Ladi Delano Ola Orekunrin OlalekanOlude Richard Nyong SimShagaya Suleiman Sani Bello

Entertainment

Alex Ekubo Basket Mouth D'Banj Davido Don Jazzy FunkeAkindele Mercy Johnson OmotolaJalade Wizkid YemiAlade

Law & Governance

Bashir Ahmad DejiAdeyanju Hon AyodeleObe Hon. EngrObinna Kingsley Onwubuariri Hon. Kasim M. Kasim Innocent Onah Mark Okoye II Nasir Sa'iduAdhama Omojuwa Japheth ToluOgunlesi

Leadership & Civil Society

Aisha Augie-Kuta Akin Oyebode AsuquoEkpenyong ChidiogoAkunyili HadizaBala Usman KamilOlufowobi KayodeOladapo Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq NkechikwuAzinge Tonye Rex Idaminabo

Lifestyle

AmakaOsakwe BukkyKaribi-Whyte Clarence Peters DjCuppy DjXclusive Dr. KelechiAnyikude Mai Atafo OluchiOrlandi Tara Fela-Durutoye TojuFoyeh

Media

AdekunleAyeni DO2dTUN Ehiz GbemiOlateruOlagbegi IK Osakioduwa Linda Ikeji StephenieEnaife-cooker Toke Makinwa Toolz Uche Pedro

Personal Development & Academia

Ahmed Adamu ChiomaAgwuegbo DamilolaOluwatoyinbo FolaweOmikunle GossyUkanwoke Jimi Tewe John Obidi MofolusadeSonaike Otto Orondaam ToyosiAkerele

Science & Technology

AbiolaOlaniran BosunTijani IyinoluwaAboyeji Jason Njoku Kola Aina Mark Essien OluseunOnigbinde Prince NnamdiEkeh Seyi Taylor Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade

Social Entreprise& Philanthropy

ChudeJideonwo Dayo Israel Empress Njamah Grace Ihejiamaizu Isaac Balami MunaOnuzo SeunOsewa Shade Ladipo Shola Molemodile Yasmin Belo-Osagie

Sports

Ahmed Musa Alex Iwobi AsisatOshoala Blessing Okagbare John Obi Mikel Kelechi Promise Iheanacho Peter Odemwingie Samson Adamu SeyeOgunlewe Victor Moses

Avance Media is also successfully replicating the same ranking in Kenya, South Africa, Cameroon and Ghana as they partner with various local and international organisations to honour young people across the continent.

The 2016 ranking is in partnership with Reputation Poll,Barcity Media, Evergreen Initiatives Jagari Designs, CELMBD Africa, My Naija Naira, Just Elect, EOD Partners, Africa Youth Awards, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.

