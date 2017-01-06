FULL LIST: Avance Media 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians
Reputed rating establishment and Africa’s leading Media and PR firm, Avance Media has announced its inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.
The list which reflects the achievements of young Nigerians throughout the year 2016 was streamlined in 10 distinct categories which represents key sectors across Nigeria’s economy.
The list which has a gender equity of 34 women and 56 men is an initiative meant to serve as a source of inspiration to young people around the world.
According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the initiative which was previously only launched for Ghana is embarking on a continental agenda of leading in sprouting the works and achievements of young people whose immerse contributions are sidelined and Nigeria happens to be part of the first set of countries involved in the ranking.
In rating who becomes the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian, the general public is being invited to vote for their most impactful youth on ng.vancemedia.org .
After public votes ends on 20th January, 2017, winners will be announced according to their respective categories before the young person voted as the Most Influential Young Nigerian for 2016 will be announced.
Below is the full list of the 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerian in their respective categories.
Business
- AbayomiAwobokun
- AkideindeOyebowale
- Bankole Cardoso
- EbiAtawodi
- Ladi Delano
- Ola Orekunrin
- OlalekanOlude
- Richard Nyong
- SimShagaya
- Suleiman Sani Bello
Entertainment
- Alex Ekubo
- Basket Mouth
- D'Banj
- Davido
- Don Jazzy
- FunkeAkindele
- Mercy Johnson
- OmotolaJalade
- Wizkid
- YemiAlade
Law & Governance
- Bashir Ahmad
- DejiAdeyanju
- Hon AyodeleObe
- Hon. EngrObinna Kingsley Onwubuariri
- Hon. Kasim M. Kasim
- Innocent Onah
- Mark Okoye II
- Nasir Sa'iduAdhama
- Omojuwa Japheth
- ToluOgunlesi
Leadership & Civil Society
- Aisha Augie-Kuta
- Akin Oyebode
- AsuquoEkpenyong
- ChidiogoAkunyili
- HadizaBala Usman
- KamilOlufowobi
- KayodeOladapo
- Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq
- NkechikwuAzinge
- Tonye Rex Idaminabo
Lifestyle
- AmakaOsakwe
- BukkyKaribi-Whyte
- Clarence Peters
- DjCuppy
- DjXclusive
- Dr. KelechiAnyikude
- Mai Atafo
- OluchiOrlandi
- Tara Fela-Durutoye
- TojuFoyeh
Media
- AdekunleAyeni
- DO2dTUN
- Ehiz
- GbemiOlateruOlagbegi
- IK Osakioduwa
- Linda Ikeji
- StephenieEnaife-cooker
- Toke Makinwa
- Toolz
- Uche Pedro
Personal Development & Academia
- Ahmed Adamu
- ChiomaAgwuegbo
- DamilolaOluwatoyinbo
- FolaweOmikunle
- GossyUkanwoke
- Jimi Tewe
- John Obidi
- MofolusadeSonaike
- Otto Orondaam
- ToyosiAkerele
Science & Technology
- AbiolaOlaniran
- BosunTijani
- IyinoluwaAboyeji
- Jason Njoku
- Kola Aina
- Mark Essien
- OluseunOnigbinde
- Prince NnamdiEkeh
- Seyi Taylor
- Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade
Social Entreprise& Philanthropy
- ChudeJideonwo
- Dayo Israel
- Empress Njamah
- Grace Ihejiamaizu
- Isaac Balami
- MunaOnuzo
- SeunOsewa
- Shade Ladipo
- Shola Molemodile
- Yasmin Belo-Osagie
Sports
- Ahmed Musa
- Alex Iwobi
- AsisatOshoala
- Blessing Okagbare
- John Obi Mikel
- Kelechi Promise Iheanacho
- Peter Odemwingie
- Samson Adamu
- SeyeOgunlewe
- Victor Moses
Avance Media is also successfully replicating the same ranking in Kenya, South Africa, Cameroon and Ghana as they partner with various local and international organisations to honour young people across the continent.
The 2016 ranking is in partnership with Reputation Poll,Barcity Media, Evergreen Initiatives Jagari Designs, CELMBD Africa, My Naija Naira, Just Elect, EOD Partners, Africa Youth Awards, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.
Source: Avance Media
