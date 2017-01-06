Wike Faults Igp On Beheaded Policemen, Accuses Police Of Cover-up

BEVERLY HILLS, January 06, (THEWILL) – The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the position of the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris and the army over the beheading of two policemen during last month's Rivers State rerun legislative election

Wike challenged the Police to state how and where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Alkali and his driver Sergeant Peter Uchi were murdered during the December 10, 2016 poll accusing the police of trying to cover up information about the incident.

He declared that the police have refused to make public the information that an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Commissioner for Power, Augustine Kachi Nwokocha, allegedly had with the suspected killers before the DSP was murdered.

“The Police should let the world know where the DSP was killed,” he said.

“What is the polling unit where he was killed? The former commissioner of Power who was mentioned by the killers, has he been questioned?

“Where is the call log of that former commissioner as communicated with the killers?

“Have they checked the discussions between the Commissioner and the arrested killers?

“They know the truth, but they want to cover a lot of things. The army announced that they recovered the uniforms from the forest, was there a polling unit in the forest?

“The survival of democracy, to a large extent depends on a vibrant media. Certain things happening in the country must be made public by the media.”

THEWILL recalls that the slain policemen were beheaded while their bodies were thrown into the river.