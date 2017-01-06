Fayemi’s desperation to be governor will destroy APC in Ekiti – APC Youths

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC) have said that the desperation of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi to be governor of the State for a second term will destroy the party in the State if urgent intervention is not made by leaders and well-wishers of the party, both in Ekiti State and nationally.

Rising from its emergency meeting in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, the youths, in a communique signed by Mr Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, Convener and Secretary respectively, and made available to journalists on Friday, described the alleged plot to file fresh suit against the election of Governor Ayodele Fayose as self-serving and pure waste of time.

They said instead of running after an election lost over 30 months ago, the party leaders should rally round to resolve all issues among its members so as to be able to confront the governorship election in 2018 as a united family because relying on manipulation of the election will amount to living on false hope.

They also reminded Dr Fayemi that it is the turn of the Ekiti South Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the State and that instead of trying to manipulate himself back to power, the minister should support the likes of Hon Bamidele Faparusi (Fappy), Kola Alabi, Yemi Adaramodu, Funminiyi Afuye, Senator Tony Adeniyi and others from the South that have signified intention to fly the APC flag in 2018.

The youths said Fayemi or anyone nursing governorship ambition outside the Southern senatorial district will be doing so at the detriment of the party because according to them, there are credible leaders of the APC in the South that can be governor too.

The EAYC, which warned against any further plot against Governor Fayose, reminded Dr Fayemi and whoever that may be thinking of starting a fresh move to oust the governor that it was the same “Fayose must go” agenda pursued in 2014 and 2015 that led to the APC woeful performance in the 2015 general elections.

EAYC noted that instead of mobilising support during the 2015 elections, APC leaders were giving the party supporters false hope of Fayose’s removal and that created further hatred for our party in the minds of Ekiti people, thus causing the party total failure in the presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

Mr Tope Ogunkuade Comrade Tunji Adeleye,

Convener Secretary