OLUSEGUN OBAJANJO: IMPERA TIVE OF TRUCE WITH ATIKU ABUBAKAR

It is a well-known fact, that Atiku Abubakar was the Vice-President to former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The duo go on well, until the peak period of the politics that culminated the eight years of their leadership and things suddenly go astray for both men.

Since then, there was no love lost relationship between the two important personalities. And at every available forum that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, find himself, he always spit fire on his former second in command. But up to this moment, the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, always maintained his stand on the fact that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was his Boss and he always believe in that disposition.

It is In light of this that it has become quiet imperative for Chief Olusegun Obasunjo, to make a genuine truce between him and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in other to calm down nerves of their supporters across the country. Both men has come a long way in their relationship that no one can put asunder between them. Also, based on the assertion made by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, recently that he has retired from active politics, it is necessary for him to dissipate his energy and commit himself by giving his support to his former second in command in actualizing his dream in 2019.

It is only when Atiku Abubakar, is in power that Chief Olusegun Obasajo, can played a leading role in the affairs of governance of this great country as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has already learn the rudiments of purposeful leadership.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has to appreciate the fact, that he is the single person who made Atiku Abubakar, what he is today. This is because he single handedly pick him to be his running mate in 1999 after Atiku Abubakar has been elected as Governor of Adamawa State by the people.

Therefore, this is always of the mindset of Atiku that he is his boss and has remain indebted to him for making him to occupied the exalted seat of Vice-president of a great country like Nigeria. There is no need for bad blood to continue to exist between the two personalities and also, let Chief Olusegun Obasanjo forget the pass to what has happened as such, there is the need to foged ahead with a good cordial relationship between the two great men that has once shaped the destiny of this great country.

A good truce between Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is what is needed of this material time. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has learn the art of good governance from his boss and it is in the right direction for his boss to extend his support to his former second in command in the politics of 2019.

By

Barrister Danladi DanAsabe

(Chairman Adamawa Think Thank)

