Niger Delta Leaders Slam Buhari Over ‘harassment’ Of Jonathan’s Family, Kaduna Killings

BEVERLY HILLS, January 06, (THEWILL) – Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark and other prominent leaders of the Niger Delta region have expressed worry over an alleged attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to humiliate the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Wife of the immediate past President, Patience Jonathan had stated that the police carried out a search on her family house but found nothing incriminating . She added that three cheque books, including one from Diamond Bank, were carted away from the residence.

The Niger Delta leaders also faulted the seeming silence of President Buhari on the frequent “harassment” of the former President's family members by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The leaders' position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting organised by the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, at the residence of Clark in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The communiqué was signed on Thursday by Clark and the Acting Chairman of PANDEF's Central Working Committee, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.).

The forum also condemned the serial killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State and called on the Federal Government to take proactive measures to forestall further killings in the area.

It condemned the wanton killings and destruction of property in the area, stressing that if the situation was not urgently addressed by the Federal Government, it was capable of snowballing into an inter-religious crisis in the region.

The communiqué reads in part, “PANDEF expresses concerns at the orchestrated assault on the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan with the obvious intention to humiliate him and find the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari worrisome.

“The Forum condemns the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Southern Kaduna and calls on the Federal Government to urgently ensure the safety of lives in the

area.”