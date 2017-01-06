Proposed mega-party ADP zones positions, to submit registration documents next week

IN pursuit of their quest to wrest political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders of the emerging mega political association, Action Democratic Party, ADP, yesterday, zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various zones of the country.

They also declared their readiness to submit the documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, next week.

The ADP is said t o be promoted by aggrieved leaders of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to a document released by the political association, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West, National Organising; and South South, National Treasurer.

The ADP has made provisions for two zones to produce the deputy national chairmen as it was during the early days of the PDP, just as it created a new office, National Diaspora Adviser, which has never existed in PDP and APC.According to the breakdown, North Central will produce: National Welfare Secretary, National Vice Chairman, Vice National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Woman Leader, Assistant National Secretary, Deputy National Treasurer; National Vice woman leader, National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).

The North-West, aside the position of National Organising Secretary, will produce: National Woman leader, National Vice Chairman, Vice Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).

To the North-East, the positions are Deputy National Chairman, National Vice Chairman, National Auditor, Deputy National Financial Secretary, National Vice Woman Leader, National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).

South South has the positions of Vice National Welfare Secretary, National Vice Chairman, National Youth leader, Deputy Woman Leader, National Leader- PLWD, Deputy National Legal Adviser, National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female)

South-West will produce Deputy National Chairman, National Publicity Secretary, National Vice Chairman, National Financial Secretary, Vice National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader, Deputy National Auditor, National Vice Woman Leader, National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).

To the South East, the slots are Vice Publicity Secretary, National Vice Chairman, National Diaspora Adviser, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Leader- PLWD, National Vice Woman Leader, National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).

Meanwhile, following the nod to go ahead with the procedures for full registration as a political party by the INEC, the convener of ADP, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, told Vanguard, yesterday that the association would submit all the required documents to the electoral commission, next week.

He said: “We have just entered a new year, a lot of activities are going on, people are excited about what is taking place; the time has come because of excitement. Papers are being prepared to be sent to INEC, we are putting everything together for INEC and in a week or two, everything would be concluded and sent to the Commission. What we are seeing now is beyond our imagination.”

At the maiden national meeting of the ADP in Abuja, last Monday, Alhaji Sani had said that what has been put in place is the mega party Nigerians have been hearing about, saying, “ this is the mega party, if you hear of the mega party, this is the mega party.”

It will be recalled that Vanguard had exclusively reported that the mega party would settle for Action Democratic Party, ADP as the name of the party.