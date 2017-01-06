Patience Jonathan: Police Searched Her Family House But Found Nothing Incriminating

Dame Patience Jonathan has stated that the police carried out a search on her family house but found nothing incriminating.

This was as she clarified that contrary to a report in an online medium, it was the police that searched her house, not the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

It was earlier reported that men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday raided the Abuja home of Patience, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan . Aside private security guards, no other person was in the building, located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama at the time of the search.

Reacting through her lawyer, Mr. Charles Ogboli, the ex-First Lady disclosed that three cheque books, including one from Diamond Bank, were carted away from the residence.

She stated that the leader of the

team who was on ground explained that though they did not set out to search the family house of the former first lady, the security man’s attitude forced them to do so.

Mrs. Jonathan described as embarrassing a situation where security agencies would search a building when the occupant is not around.

According to her, “EFCC came last year and conducted a search in the absence of the occupant of the house.

“The NDLEA also searched the same building. This also happened last year between November or thereabouts. It is an embarrassment.

“I don't know what they are actually looking for. Why are they searching a premises in the absence of the occupant? It appears there is something they want to do there.”

Mama Peace continued, “Today, it was not EFCC, but in the past, from November 2016, EFCC raided the place. It is a family house meant for the brothers and sisters; the siblings. It is a family house of the former First Lady in Maitama,

Abuja.

“EFCC raided the place last year. Thereafter, NDLEA raided the place and throughout their raid, they found nothing incriminating. Today,

I got information that there were several policemen numbering about 20 to 28 of them.

“So, when I got there, I demanded to see the leader of the team and I was directed to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was in mufti and known as Williams . I asked him which of the command are you from and he said they were from IG's Special Unit.

“Somebody also in mufti intervened and said they are from the AGF, Attorney General's office.

“He told me that they came to search the house of a judge, but because of the attitude of the security man, they decided to now move into the house (Patience Jonathan's family building) and search the house.

“They forced the door open and searched everything. At the end, they asked the security man to sign that nothing incriminating was

found.

“They took away three cheque books and a company iron seal. The company seal does not belong to the former first lady because she is not staying there. The company

is not known to the first lady.”