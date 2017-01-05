Borno: LG Chairman denies Vice's alleged link with Boko Haram

The Chairman of Kaga Local Government in Borno State, Alhaji Lawal Wasaram, on Thursday, denied the claim by the Nigerian Army that it had arrested the Vice Chairman of the Council, Malam Mustapha Bukar, for alleged link with the Boko Haram sect.

Wasaram made the denial in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said the allegation was not only untrue but a total misinterpretation of facts.

'The attention of my council has been drawn to an allegation made by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live press briefing on Operation Rescue Final on Wednesday.

'The military claimed that they had arrested my Vice Chairman, Malam Mustapha Bukar and that he is in their custody for complicity with Boko Haram.

'I, therefore, stress that the report was untrue and total misinterpretation of facts. Neither my Vice Chairman nor Councillors are being investigated or detained over any criminal offence.

'We, therefore, advise that the military issue a press statement to disclaim and exonerate him from this serious allegation before it becomes a potential threat to his life and integrity.

'We also regret that this allegation was already aired live on NTA, Channels and many online media,' Wasaram said.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, in his response, told NAN that the claim was a mistake.

'We have sorted this out since Yesterday. The Vice Chairman of Bama Local Government is the one in our custody and currently being investigated,' said Irabor.