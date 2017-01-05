The 5 obvious reasons why Africa is the place to be in 2017

E-commerce on the rise - The most beneficial plague to hit our continent in this century. E-commerce has definitely come to stay and over the course of the past decade it has been on a steady rise. This is expected to boom in the next few years starting with 2017. With better systems, modules and strategies being unearthed, the future only seems bright. Other parts of the world have been exposed to this beneficial plague for a very long time. However, Africa presents a relatively untapped market for any e-commerce platform that wishes to expand and extend its operations down here. With many industrious entrepreneurs waiting to jump on and establish great partnerships, 2017 presents a very viable and fresh platform to visit Africa. Why not? There is a fertile ground to succeed.