God Instructed Me Not To Serve In First Two Years Of Buhari’s Government – Bakare

SAN FRANCISCO, January 05, (THEWILL) – Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that many of his church members were mounting pressure on him to serve in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, but that God instructed him not to serve in the first two years of the present government.

This administration led by President Buhari will be two years old come May 29, 2017 , having been sworn in on the day in 2015.

Addressing his church members as they prepare to enter 2017, Bakare said it is best to follow God's instruction in a bid to achieve peace, adding that government officials must come back to God.

Bakare, who was Buhari's running mate for the 2011 presidential election under the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, said,

“Here we are today, almost two years into this administration. Many of you were putting pressure on me”.

He continued, “Even a retired inspector general of police wrote to me, he said; Pastor, if you have only served in this government, maybe it would not be like this.

“And I said to you, God said to me, don't touch it for the first two years. Don't go near it, just be praying for them and be watching, and be monitoring the things that are happening.

“God knows where you should go, when you should go, so stop going aimlessly about. As many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God.”

“Are you not glad you serve a God who can say come up here and I would show you the things that would happen in the hereafter?” the pastor asked his members.

He further disclosed that he would be addressing issues across the country through his state of the nation address scheduled for January 8, 2017 .