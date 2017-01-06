Shocking: Borno Local Government Chairman Is A Big Supporter Of Boko Haram – Army Declares

SAN FRANCISCO, January 04, (THEWILL) – The Nigerian Army has described Shettima Lawan, chairman of Mafa local government area of Borno state, who has been in the custody of the Army, as a big supporter of Boko Haram.

This was disclosed by Lucky Irabor, theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, at a news conference at the headquarters of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, where he accused Lawan and his father of providing moral support for the sect.

“All I can say is that the chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram,” he said.

“We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. He kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so.

“The chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush.

“At some point, he has been valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram; but that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime like this.

“We have also arrested the vice-chairman of Kaga Local government and he is undergoing interrogation.”

THEWILL recalls that the Borno State Government had defended Lawan saying the council boss offered himself to the military to assist in the ongoing investigations on one of the kingpins of the insurgency group.

Story by Oputah David