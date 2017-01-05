Save The Date: March 8 – Abuja Airport Will Be Closed

SAN FRANCISCO, January 04, (THEWILL) – The Ministry of Transportation has declared that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja will be closed on March 8 for repairs.

The airport's runway is to be reactivated after closure as work will last for six weeks.

The announcement of the date, which was previously fixed for next month, was after a meeting between Minister of State (Aviation) Hadi Sirika and stakeholders in the sector.

James Odaudu, Spokesman of the Ministry, said the meeting enabled the minister to brief the stakeholders on efforts being made to ensure that the use of Kaduna's airport as an alternative is hitch-free.

According to the plan, flights to the Abuja airport will be diverted to the Kaduna Airport, about 160kilonmetres to Abuja and passengers travelling to Abuja will travel in bus shuttles, guarded by security provided by the government, to the capital.

Story by Oputah David