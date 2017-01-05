Three Female Suicide Bombers Killed In Adamawa

SAN FRANCISCO, January 04, (THEWILL) – Yusuf Mohammed, Chairman of Madagali local government area, Adamawa state has revealed that three suspected female suicide bombers were killed before they could enter a market in Gulak, headquarters of the local government, to cause mayhem.

Mohammed said the vigilantes, who were on patrol around the Bakin Dutse area, sighted the suspected bombers from a distance and ordered the suspects to stop, but they refused.

“The shots by the vigilantes detonated the explosives on two of the suspected bombers,” he said.

“Although the explosive device on the third suspect did not set off, the explosion of the devices on the two other suspects, killed her.

“We suspect the bombers were on their way to Gulak market as today is the market day.”

Also, Akintoye Badare, Spokesman of the 28 task-force battalion, Mubi, confirmed the incident, which he said occurred around in the morning.

Badare did not say whether the suspected female bombers were children or adults.

“Things are now okay. Our men are at alert as usual,” Badare said.

