Pres. Buhari approves arms for airport security personnel

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved airports security personnel to bear arms as threats to the aviation industry escalate.

The Minister of State (Aviation) Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting - the first in the year - that

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the use of arms and ammunition by airport security personnel.

With Sirika were Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina.

He said: 'We are very serious about aviation security; just last week, the President approved that aviation security should bear arms. So, we are trying to make them take the form and shape of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States (U.S.) with K-9 dogs, handcuffs, the guards, the batons, light weapons, etc.

'The minister of interior is helping us in that regard with the directive of Mr. President. They are partnering with us and other stakeholders to keep our airports secure.

'All these will be unveiled at the next stakeholders meeting,' Sirika added.