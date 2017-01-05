Police Raid Jonathan’s House In Abuja

BEVERLY HILLS, January 4, (THEWILL) – Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Abuja, allegedly raided the home of Patience Jonathan, the former first lady and wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Reports gathered by THEWILL indicate that apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the building, located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, when the policemen arrived.

More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and another Toyota Hiace Bus and forced themselves into the building.

A source, who witnessed the incident said the men broke into the building and went away with a brown envelope but were brief in their operation.

THEWILL also gathered that a news reporter from one of the television stations who witnessed the event, was harassed by security officers and her phone seized while the men refused to speak on why they came and the content of the envelope.

Story by Oputah David