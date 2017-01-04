Re Abuja group, sponsors calling for Fayose’s removal

The Special Assistant on Media to Dr Kayode Fayemi, Mr

Yinka Oyebode has reacted to speculations on Gov. Fayose's camp that Abuja based Ekiti Politicians are instigating the plot to remove the governor. He said he would rather not dignify Governor Fayose’s

rantings with a response.

According to Oyebode, It is simply a case of the wicked running when

no one pursues.

“It would appear, Governor Fayose wakes up daily in search of new

controversies and making one spurious allegation after another. And it

does not really matter to him whether such allegations are reasonable,

logical or sensible.

“This allegation is not only irresponsible, it is quite unfair to the

two former governors of the state.

“And one is not surprised at this, because under Fayose falsehood has

been elevated to the level of statecraft, sustained by machinery of

state.

“My advice to him is: Let the governor go and honour the promises he

made to the Ekiti electorate (IF HE EVER MADE ANY). Let him pay

workers their salaries, take governance more seriously and make the

state safe for lives, property and investments. If he can do these,

then he needs not fear no one.

“However, this is certainly a poorly contrived alibi for his

ineptitude and apparent low capacity for the serious business of

governance.

“It is purely a cheap blackmail that will not fly.

*Olayinka Oyebode*

SA (Media) HMSMD