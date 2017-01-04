Buratai: Governor Fayose is Mischievous, says Yoruba Group

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) have described as mischievous, the assertion by the governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, accusing the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai of corruption, amongst many other allegations.

Reacting to the statements credited to the Governor, during his widely-televised state of the nation interview on a popular television programme, the Youth group at a Press Conference addressed by its President, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji and other officals in Lagos on Wednesday, described the allegations made by Governor Fayose as frivolous and mischievously concocted to derail the Army chief from his main focus, which is the ongoing war of totally ridding the country of terrorism and other crimes.

“We want to challenge Governor Fayose or any of his cronies, as true Yoruba sons, to back his allegations against the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff up, with any evidence that contradicts the already known vindication of General Tukur Buratai, by the Code of Conduct Bureau and other anti-corruption agencies who have duly verified and certified him free of any wrong doing over his asset declaration” the group said.

The youths described as worrisome, the latest dimension of governor Fayose in his criticism of the incumbent administration, which has now made him to align himself, with those who are daily determined to bring the image of the Nigerian Army and its leadership into disrepute at the crucial moment, that every right thinking Nigerians, should unite behind the Army, in the onerous task of defeating the Boko Haram insurgents and other internal and external enemies of our great country.

“We also want to remind governor Fayose that he cannot constitute himself to another government and court that will continue to hide under his immunity as a governor, to disparage other Nigerians and his presumed opponents, without expecting a consequential response. This grossly constitute an abuse of his privileges and immunity as a governor and we shall not hesitate in due course, to resist this increasingly intolerable executive rascality of Governor Ayodele Fayose” Comrade Odeyemi asserted.

The group also said it shall soon declare a National day of action to stage a protest in Ekiti, over the conducts of the Ekiti governor, which it says, is increasingly unbecoming of the true tenets of “Omoluabi” and the symbolic traditional respect of the Yoruba people, for constituted authorities.