Mmm Nigeria Tasks Participants To Promote Scheme Via Social Media

SAN FRANCISCO, January 04, (THEWILL) – After freezing the accounts of investors due for payment mid-December with a promise to bounce back this month, MMM Nigeria has asked participants, that were affected by the freeze, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development”.

The ponzi scheme, via a statement on its website, explained that the tasks, which would be done both online and offline, is expected to promote the scheme and drive “traffic and participation” by the time MMM lifts the freeze on January 13, 2017.

The statement reads, “Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities, but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community. MMM is our home, and we are responsible to build and refine it.

“A lot of participants genuinely want to promote MMM, spread its ideology amongst people, though not always knowing what exactly has to be done. Therefore we have created a new PromoTasks section in the PO, which is added with various tasks: online and offline, easy and complicated, individual and team-oriented.

“A member who will perform these tasks will be benefited, because the tasks will allow him to attract new referrals, build his structure (and get bonuses for that), and it will be useful the whole Community, because more people will learn about MMM and its ideology.”

Those in charge of MMM Nigeria also said via the statement that a “task may guide a member to join a Facebook group and write a comment to create some tweets on Twitter, like a YouTube video, share news on Google Plus, and make your website”.

The handlers continued, “There are also offline tasks: conducting home sharings, cafe meetings, organizing MavroPicnics, MavroParties or MavroGames.

“Doing the tasks you contribute to the Community's progress. Thanks to you and other members doing the tasks, MMM gains more popularity in social media and gets more registrations and PHs. MMM needs you and depends on your activity!

“It is obvious that the activity of MMM Nigeria members is growing. MMM is very proud of its members who are becoming kinder and more responsible. By our efforts, MMM Nigeria will overcome!” the statement assured.