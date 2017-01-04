WIKE EATS HIS VOMIT, HEADS TO SOKOTO TO PROSTRATE BEFORE THOSE HE CALLED ‘NORTHERN FOOLS’ AND PELTED WITH STONES IN JULY 2013

Words filtering out from the seat of the Caliphate in faraway Sokoto reveal that the most recent visit by Gov. Nyesom Wike to Sokoto State was part of efforts by the embattled governor to ease the heat on him caused by his ongoing face-off with Nigeria’s security agencies.

According to a source close to the Sokoto State government who does not want his name in print, while Gov. Nyesom Wike’s previous visits to his Sokoto State counterpart, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, were part of efforts to either woo Tambuwal back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the formation of a mega party dangling a presidential ticket for 2019, Wike’s last visit was mainly to seek the intervention of the highly revered Caliphate in the ongoing face-off between the Federal Government and the Rivers State governor who is said to be shaken by his tapped telephone conversations that could earn him a treasonable felony investigation and trial.

“The governor might just be pretending not to be worried but he knows that the noose is gradually tightening around his neck. His instincts are telling him that he is likely to end up very badly, that is why he is reaching out to his new friend in Tambuwal to solicit the Sultan’s intervention on his behalf.

“Governor Wike knows that his war with the federal government and its security agencies has the potential to make him a one-term governor who may end up in prison.

“Unfortunately for the governor, his Sokoto State counterpart, Tambuwal is himself embattled. It is becoming obvious that Tambuwal would end up as a single-term ‘wonder’ because of his brewing face-off with the influential Shagari family and other segments of the Caliphate,” the source revealed.

It would be recalled that, irked by his blackmail of security agencies in the December 10 rerun elections, Gov. Wike’s sensitive telephone discussions bothering on bribing INEC officials, were leaked by a security agency to Saharareporters, an online media outlet. That has warranted the Inspector-General of Police to set up an investigative panel to unravel issues around the elections including the authenticity of the highly implicating audio clips.

Many believe that Gov. Wike is being gradually caged and he is scared stiff of how it will end hence the need to seek intervention despite his tough talks in public. Political pundits believe that Wike is likely to end up as the ex-governor with the highest investigated reports.

It is believed that serious indicting reports on corruption in Federal Ministry of Education has the governor, who was a minister in the ministry before becoming governor, seriously indicted. He is also believed to be indicted in several corruption reports surrounding TETFUND where he is accused of looting over N100b when he was the Minister of Education. This is in addition to several billions being uncovered in the Ministry of Education Almajiri school projects while Wike held sway.

Our sources say that preliminary investigations in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) revealed that Gov. Wike may have connived with others to fleece the Commission of over N87b before the 2015 general elections.

It is believed that Gov. Nyesom Wike will have an uphill task untangling himself from the web of corruption and national security investigations and reports being assembled on him by several federal government agencies hence his do-or-die commitment to revive PDP to push away APC from power in 2019 or be part of a new mega political party that will defeat APC in 2019. For the embattled governor, it is either he succeeds or flees at the right time to avoid possible trial and imprisonment.

It would be recalled that recently when the D-G, DSS faced the Senate on the arrest and trial of Justices of the Supreme Court and others, he bitterly vowed that Gov. Nyesom Wike must face trial no matter how long it takes for obstruction of justice when he prevented the DSS operatives in Port Harcourt from arresting a federal high court judge.