5 WAYS TO HELP YOU STOP MASTURBATING NOW

Masturbation is fast becoming a sexual normality among youths and adults these days.With all the negative

sidetracks of Masturbation such as reduced satisfaction in normal sexual intercourse. It can lead to delayed ejaculation: a prominent risk factor decreased Protein and Calcium content in the body. It causes depression. It can as well lead to erectile dysfunction. Among several other things, Masturbation has proved, over time, to be a modern evil bedevelling Children, Youth and adults. Due to the numerous negative effects and side-effects, the current pressure has been to stop masturbation. If you have been trying to stop masturbating, this post is for you;.

Now let’s see how

INVOLVE YOUR ENERGY IN SOMETHING:

Do you love writing, singimng,or something? Everyone has his or her own hubby. Find yur hubby and exert energy in it.

PLAN A STRATEGY:

Everyone has lone times: times when only you and your brain interacts. Fill up your calendar and free times by engaging in your hubbies. Do Exercise, Sing songs, hook up with friends or what have you. Avoid all forms of enticements: With the current culture on Facebook and most social media networks, It is almost impossible not to see porn and stuff. Regulate and fill your time for your porn television shows and block porn materials on social

media as often as you see it.

PRAY AND PRAY AGAIN: Not everyone believes in prayer and God but if you do, Pray in anything you believe for divine assistance.

YOU NEED SOMEONE: If you are old enough to marry, why don’t you? You do not need to worry yourself doing

irrelevant stuff when the solution is around.

STOP WATCHING PORN: Pornography is most likely the reson for your masturbationm, right? Thhe very first thing

to do is select all your porn videos shut your eyes and click delete. Delete bookmarks sex websites and stuff.

Do you love these tips? Share it around. High chances are that, someone masturbating around you needs it.

Osho Ayodeji is a freelance writer and blogger. Reach him on google at

[email protected] or 08143386119 on whatsapp.