Sultan’s Visit To Enugu Allayed Fears Of The Igbo — Archbishop Chukwuma

The Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma says the visit of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, to Enugu has fostered unity between the Christians and the Muslims and allayed the fears harboured by the Igbo.

He added that the Sultan took time to explain certain issues to leaders of both the Christian and Muslim community bordering on security, peace and national unity, emphasizing that they understood themselves after the dialogue.

The Archbishop spoke at the New Year prayer session to mark the official resumption of work at the Government House in Enugu.

He also extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's leadership qualities, describing him as the most friendly governor who remains committed to the welfare of the people, in spite of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Chukwuma said that Ugwuanyi has inspired the people of the state through his humility, peaceful disposition, closeness to God and good governance, adding that the people will remember him for the legacies he will be leaving behind after his time in office.

“The governor has been so friendly, so good and takes everything so easy and shows concern for people's affairs. I have never seen any governor that is as friendly as this governor. That is how to govern because our Lord Jesus Christ lowered Himself for him to be exalted,” he said.

The Archbishop commended the governor for sustaining the New Year prayer and urged him not to be afraid to take tough decisions that are in the overall interest of the people.

“We want to thank you for the courage you have demonstrated in handling the problem of the New Artisan Market, Enugu.

“Sometime ago, we were so much apprehensive of what will be your stand concerning this market. It was becoming a menace , with people taking laws into their hands, culminating in the killing of a policeman.

“So we support the closure of the market and call for its relocation to improve the security of the state,” Chukwuma declared.