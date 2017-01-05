Nnpc Awards 2017 Crude Term Contracts To 18 Nigerian Oil Companies, Others

BEVERLY HILLS, January 03, (THEWILL) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has awarded1.31 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to 39 companies as part of its 2017 crude term contracts.

NNPC in a statement Tuesday said18 Nigerian owned companies, 11 international trading houses, 5 foreign refineries, three foreign state owned companies and two trading arms of the NNPC Group were selected after a transparent bid.

It said the contracts, worth a total of more than $72 million per day at Tuesday’s crude prices of around $55.60 per barrel, were each for 32,000 barrels per day (bpd), apart from Duke Oil Ltd, an NNPC Group subsidiary, which was for 90,000 bpd.

Group General Manager, Maikanti Baru said the group had received bids from 224 companies. He said the decision to announce the winners reflected NNPC’s commitment to transparency. “We’ll ensure transparency and fairness in the process,” Baru said in a statement.

THEWILL can however report that some notable companies which featured in the contracts for 2016 and 2015 like Shell, Eni, ExxonMobil, Taleveras, Aiteo, Mercuria and Refiner Saras were not selected.

Here's a breakdown of the winners: –

Refiners

Hindustan Refinery

Varo Energy

Sonara Refinery

Bharat Petroleum

Cepsa

International Trading Companies

Trafigura

ENOC

BP Trading

Total Trading

UCL Petro Energy

Mocoh Trading

Trevier Petroleum

Heritage Oil

Levene Energy

Glencore

Litasco Supply and Trading

Government to Government

Indian Oil Corp. (India – IOC)

Sinopec (China)

SacOil (South Africa)

Nigerian Companies

Oando

Sahara Energy Resources LTD

MRS Oil and Gas

A.A. Rano Nigeria Limited

Bono

Masters Energy

Hyde Energy

Britania-U

North West Petroleum

Optima Energy

AMG Petroenergy

Arkleen Oil & Gas Ltd

Shoreline Limited

Emo Oil

Setana Oil

Prudent Energy

NNPC Trading Companies

Calson/Hyson

Duke Oil Incorporated

***Reuters contributed to this report.