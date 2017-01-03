Avance Media 2016 Most Influential Young South Africans Full List

Reputed rating establishment and Africa’s leading Media and PR firm, Avance Media has announced its inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Young South Africans.

The list which reflects the achievements of young South Africans throughout the year 2016 was streamlined in 10 distinct categories which represents key sectors across South Africa’s economy.

The list which has a gender equity of 39 women and 51 men is an initiative meant to serve as a source of inspiration to young people around the world.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the initiative which was previously only launched for Ghana is embarking on a continental agenda of leading in sprouting the works and achievements of young people whose immerse contributions are sidelined and South Africa happens to be part of the first set of countries involved in the ranking.

In rating who becomes the 2016 Most Influential Young South African, the general public is being invited to vote for their most impactful youth on sa.avancemedia.org.

After public votes ends on 17th January, 2017, winners will be announced according to their respective categories before the young person voted as the Most Influential Young South African for 2016 will be announced.

Below is the full list of the 2016 100 Most Influential Young South Africans in their respective categories.

Business

TokologoPhetla Duduzane Zuma Emmanuel Bonoko Jonathan Liebmann Max Hussmann Mike Eilertsen SandileShezi TebogoDitshego Vinny Lingham Yolanda Zoleka Cuba

Entertainment

AKA Bulelwa Mkutukana CassperNyovest Lira Nasty C Shashi Naidoo Simphiwe Dana Terry Pheto ThembiSeete UnathiMsengana

Law & Governance

BonganiBaloyi Collen Maine Floyd Shivambu Julius Malema LindiweMazibuko Magdalene Moonsamy MasizoleMnqasela Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Mduduzi Manana Mmusi Aloysias Maimane

Leadership & Civil Society

Faith Mangope KhayaDlanga KhuselaSangoni-Khawe MandisaShandu PhakamileMbengashe Rosie Motene SeanaNkhahle SizweMpofu-Walsh TembekaNgcukaitobi ThabangMathopo

Lifestyle

Candice Swanepoel Caspar Lee DJ Zinhle Gareth Pon Jaco De Bruyn MogauSeshoene MsCosmo SiyaBeyile ThulaSindi Victor Dlamini

Media

Azania Mosaka BoitumeloThulo BonangMatheba Cathy Mohlahlana HajrahOrmajee MasechabaNdlovu Minnie Dlamini RediTlhabi ThandoThabethe Trevor Noah

Personal Development & Academia

Dario Trinchero Frederick Bohasu KhethiNgwenya Musa Manzi NizenandeMachi Raelene Rorke SibusisoLeope VusiThembekwayo Vuyo Jack ZwelethuMambane

Science & Technology

Adii Pienaar Alex Fourie Ashley Uys Conrad Travis David DrTlaleng Mofokeng Justin Stanford Lebo Selloane-Tshabalala Ludwick Marishane Rapelang Rabana SiyabulelaXuza

Social Entreprise& Philanthropy

Catherine Constantinides Elvis MmaphutheloSekhaolelo LebangNong Luvuyo Rani MmabathoMokiti NaadiyaMoosajee Phumlani M. Majozi Sizwe Nzima ThabangMabuza Thato Kgatlhanye

Sports

AB de Villiers AkaniSimbine Caster Semenya Chris Morris ItumelengKhune JP Pietersen KaraboMathang Louis Oosthuizen Steven Pienaar Wayde van Niekerk

Avance Media is also successfully replicating the same ranking in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana as they partner with various local and international organisations to honour young people across the continent.

The 2016 ranking is in partnership with Reputation Poll, Jagari Designs, CELMBD Africa, My Naija Naira, Just Elect, EOD Partners, Africa Youth Awards, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation, Project Know Thyself International and Barcity Media.

Source: Avance Media