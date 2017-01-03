Dana Group Reiterates Commitment to Nigeria’s Economy

Dana Group of companies, a conglomerate established in the 80s in West Africa and Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Nigeria’s economy with quality products and services, even as the country continues to grapple with the current economic recession.

Dana Group’s Deputy Managing Director , Mr Gautam Hathiramani, who made this known at the 2016 Most Valuable Brands Recognition Award, said ‘’ We are committed to providing proudly Nigerian products and services that can also serve as launch-pad for the economy.

‘Our investment in Automobile, Aviation, Pharmaceutical, Steel, Plastics, Water, Chemical, Banking, and Real Estate, is strategic, and we will continue to explore locally made materials to reduce importation and create jobs to ensure that our people continue to benefit directly from our intervention in these areas.’’

Speaking further, Mr Hathirmani said, “for us to have emerged one of Nigeria’s Top 50 brands for the 3rd consecutive time, is a clear indication that we are living up to our top priority, which is to be the number one, in terms of quality and customer satisfaction in all the markets we serve.’’ Mr Hathiramani thanked the staff of Dana Group for their loyalty, commitment and dedication.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony, the CEO of Top 50 Brands, Mr Taiwo Oluboyede said The model that was used in arriving at this result include consumer’s familiarity with the brand, quality element a brand paosses, market/category leadership, innovation, spread, corporate social responsibility initiatives and several other factors.

“We started with the top on the mind survey where we engaged members of the public. They were made to list out brands they are familiar with. This also tests people’s knowledge of brands and affinity. We particularly focused on the corporate class from manager’s level and above. Respondents listed brands that they can easily recall or they are familiar with. It was observed that people easily recall brands they recently relate with or they see often,” he said.

The conglomerate which has grown to become one of Africa’s largest; and presently among Nigeria’s 100 most respected companies, according to a survey conducted by Business Day’s Research and Intelligence Unit; can boast of a multi-billion dollar Vehicle Assembly plant which is currently supporting the Nigerian economy with the production of over 27,000 exquisite KIA cars