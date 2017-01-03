Senate Will Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings – Saraki Declares

BEVERLY HILLS, January 03, (THEWILL) – The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has declared that the senate would commence investigation into the latest killings in southern Kaduna State.

Saraki made the announcement in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Bamikole Omishore, saying the Senate, will on resumption from recess on January 10, make the issue a priority.

Omishore said the Saraki made the disclosure while responding to a tweet posted by one Chimeze Ukoha on the Kaduna killings.

NAN reports that the statement quoted Ukoha as tweeting that “about 800 Christians were massacred in Southern Kaduna and nobody is talking about that, very bad.”

It quotes Saraki as responding that “once @ngrsenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.

“Every Nigerian life matters and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by the Nigerian Constitution.”

The statement explained that Saraki was already in touch with senators from Kaduna State and that he was constantly getting updates on developments.

Story by Oputah David