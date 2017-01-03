Can Was Wrong Over Casualty Figures Of Southern Kaduna Crises – Igp

SAN FRANCISCO, January 02, (THEWILL) – The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has faulted the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria for saying over 808 lives had been lost in the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

THEWILL recalls that the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan had alleged that the unrest in Southern Kaduna had claimed over 808 lives in 53 villages in the area.

However, Idris, speaking in Abuja at a dinner for the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and other IG secretariat staff, disputed the casualty figure insisting that the claim was false.

“I visited all the villages and what I saw was marvellous. I found policemen in the hinterlands and they were at alert.

“I have to note that in this country, as leaders in any capacity, we have to have the love of this country at heart because when I was going to get first-hand information, I went by road and I saw people in festive mood, contrary to what was reported in the media.

“Some alleged that they saw about 800 corpses and I must say that the report is sickening and when someone from outside reads such report, they will think something is wrong with this country.

“Some of us are yet to imbibe the principles of leadership and I think that is what is lacking in this country. We need to love this country more in 2017 as individuals and there is need for our leaders to love this country more than they love themselves.

“How can somebody say he saw 800 corpses in Kaduna? Even in Rwanda, where there was genocide, I don't think the figure was that high.

“It is important for us to remember that this country belongs to all of us, irrespective of our status.

“People should take leadership as a responsibility and I have always said it that what the Americans don't lack is patriotism and we, as Nigerians, should also learn to love ourselves.

“I want to thank all the policemen in this country, the Rank and File and other Units because anywhere I go, they are the actual policemen people get to see, they interact with members of the public and without them, we are nothing,” he said.

