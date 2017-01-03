Killing Of Nigerians Is Unacceptable – Fg Condemns Killing Of Nigerian In South Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, January 02, (THEWILL) – The Federal Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi, in South Africa insisting that the killing of Nigerians is unacceptable.

This was contained in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, signed by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Dabiri, a former lawmaker, in the statement, described the latest extra-judicial killing as “worrying and condemnable” adding that the gruesome killing of Nnadi by Police in South Africa, was unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria.

The presidential aide noted that the killing of Nnadi had brought to 20 the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in 2016 alone.

Among such victims were Ikejiaku Chinedu, Monday Okorie, Gideon Ogalaonye, Nnamdi Michael, Adeniyi Olumoko, Christian Onwukaike and Nnadi.

She also reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari's calls to Nigerians to avoid crimes like drug peddling, which attracts stiff penalties, sometimes death and urged Nigerians living abroad to always respect the laws of their host countries and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

“The barbaric behaviour of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa,” she said.

“My heart goes out to the families of the deceased and pray God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.”

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African Government to ensure that justice prevails by carrying out investigation and bring the culprit to book.

Nigerians have been perennial victims of xenophobia attacks in South Africa, with Nigerians losing more than 4.6 million Rand or N90 million during the last attacks.

Story by Oputah David