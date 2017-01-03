No More Pardon For Sex Abuse By Priests – Pope Declares

SAN FRANCISCO, January 02, (THEWILL) – Pope Francis has urged Bishops not to tolerate any priest who engages in any form of sexual abuse.

According to a letter dated Dec. 28, but released on Monday, Francis said that priests who abused children should not be tolerated when they asked for forgiveness.

“I would like us to renew our complete commitment to ensuring that these atrocities will no longer take place in our midst,” the letter read.

“The Church recognizes the sins of some of her members: the sufferings, the experiences and the pain of minors who were abused sexually by priests.

“It is a sin that shames us.

“Let us find the courage needed to take all necessary measures and to protect in every way the lives of our children, so that such crimes may never be repeated.

“In this area, let us adhere, clearly and faithfully, to zero tolerance.

“We join in the pain of the victims and weep for this sin, the sin of what happened, the sin of failing to help, the sin of covering up and denial, the sin of the abuse of power.”

Story by Oputah David