Evil Boys: Serial Rapists Arrested In Lagos

SAN FRANCISCO, January 02, (THEWILL) – Four members of a notorious robbery gang who allegedly raped nine women in Lagos have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police command.

This was disclosed in a statement by the police on Monday which revealed that Sunday John, a 27 year old leader of the gang and serial rapist was arrested at Charity Bus Stop, Oshodi around 5:38 a.m. on Wednesday .

The suspect, a bus conductor in Oshodi from Akwa Ibom confessed to have led three other members to rape the women in the last two weeks.

The gang members are Saviour Daniel (23), Daniel Olayemi (18) and Abdulwahab Yusuph (17).

The statement added that the RRS operatives also on Tuesday evening arrested one of John's colleagues while fighting with another group of boys over a Samsung tablet in Oshodi.

The suspect, Daniel Olayemi, a member of John's gang, had disclosed to interrogators that he stole the tablet from a lady that was gang raped during one of their escapades in Charity Bus stop.

Olayemi also revealed that they were four in John's gang, noting that in the last two weeks, the gang robbed 12 passers – by and raped no fewer than nine ladies in the bush at Charity Bus Stop.

The revelation prompted early morning raid of Charity Bus Stop near Oshodi, where three other members of the gang were arrested according to the police.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Dolapo Badmos, said that the suspects have made very useful suggestions to enable the police arrest other group members implicated in the crime and have been transferred to SCID for further investigations.

Story by Oputah David