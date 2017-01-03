Finally, Mikel Signs Four-year Deal With Valencia

SAN FRANCISCO, January 02, (THEWILL) – Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has agreed a four- year deal with Spanish side, Valencia.

Reports indicate that talks were held in England between representatives of the La-Liga side and Mikel and a deal was reached for him to be the club first signing in the winter transfer window.

Luckily, Valencia beat several top teams including big spending Chinese side, Shanghai SIPG; French side, Olympique Marseille; and, Serie A duo of AC Milan and Inter Milan to get Mikel's signature.

Mikel had been out of favour in Chelsea and had not been a regular feature by Conte this season.

Story by Oputah David