Sultan condemns Southern Kaduna killings, asks Buhari, El-Rufai to stop crisis

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III has condemned what he described the ongoing unjust, heinous and dastard acts of destructions of lives and properties c in Southern Kaduna.

A statement from the Director of Administration, NSCIA Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, Monday, quoted the Sultan as expressing sadness that as at the last count, over 800 people were reportedly killed while about 57 others have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Okonkwo said: 'The NSCIA denounces these events in its entirety particularly because they run contrary to fundamental Islamic law which ordains human life to be sacred and strongly forbids its unlawful destruction except for a just course.'

He urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government to urgently step into the situation and put a stop to the crisis.

'The NSCIA would like the Federal and Kaduna State governments to go a step further by proffering lasting solutions to these recurrent acts of hatefulness and savagery in Southern Kaduna. We also wish to call on the Federal government to objectively investigate the matter and prosecute whoever that is found guilty irrespective of the person's tribe, creed and/or social status,' he said.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to promote justice, preach, teach and live in peace with one another, and not to allow themselves be used by forces of evil which may hide behind tribal, political or even religious disguise order to perpetrate evils.