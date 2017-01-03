Niger State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed commends the House For Outstanding Performance

Niger State House of Assembly has considered and passed into law a Bill for the establishment of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Submitted by the executive arm of the State government, to replace the former Niger State Pilgrims welfare Commission, received by the House in July 2016, in accordance with the relevant Sections, 14(C) and 16 of the aforementioned Bill Passed by the last 7th legislature but could not be assented into law and now Considered for an amendment by the present 8th legislature, for effective discharge of the Pilgrims Board Statutory Functions.

According to the Chairman of the House Committee on Religious Affairs, Hon. Salihu Mohammed Tama, who presented the report of his Committee at Plenary, Stated that Section 4 (C) will now include 3 Christian Faith members nominee into the composition of the proposed Pilgrims welfare Board in the State.

The report of the Committee Was Subsequently Seconded by Hon. Mohammed Danlami Bako, Member Representing Rafi Constituency.

In his remark after contributions by some legislators in support of the report, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed commended the House Committee on Religious Affairs for its diligence and timely completion of its assignment and urged other House Committees with outstanding similar assignments to fast track the completion and report back to the House for further legislative actions and directed the Clerk of the House, Alh. Abdullahi Mohammed Kagara to transmit clean copies of the amendment bill to the Executive for the Governor assent.

The House has also received the Committees report on labour and Productivity, headed by Hon. Malik Madaki, Member Representing Bosso Constituency, on the screening of three nominees for replacement at the State Independent Electoral Commission with Alh. Ibrahim Aliyu Tunga Wawa and Comrade Mohammed Adams Erena as Commissioner 1 in the State Civil Service Commission respectively. While the nominee to serve as the Chairman for the State Fiscal Responsibility Commission is still being workout by the Committee and would be submitted to the House for confirmation in due course.

In his remark after the presentation of the Committees report on the two nominees as recommended, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed also Commended the Committee for a job well done and appealed to the committee for a speedy action on the remaining nominee expected to serve as the Chairman of the State Fiscal Responsibility Commission and report back to the House for confirmation and further legislative action after the House recess.

In another development, the House has adopted a motion of Public importance Sponsored and moved by Hon. Mohammed Nurudeen Umar, Member Representing Kontagora 1 Constituency, and Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and investment, in Pursuant of rule 4 of the House Standing order 2008, which bothered on a pending bill before the House which was considered by the last legislature, but yet to be assented to establish the State Investment Agency in the state but Complained that somebody has been parading himself as the Director General/ Executive Secretary of the Agency, which is in contravention of the law and most be check. The House Committee Chairman on Commerce and investment, than appeal to the House to use its legislative powers to check this serious infraction and illegality and apply appropriate sanctions to the culprit and his collaborators.

After deliberations on the matter by the House Members in support of the sponsors prayers on the motion, the Speaker directed that the alleged officer should henceforth stop parading himself as the Agencys officer in charge and vacate that office with immediate effect, pending when further investigation of the matter by the House was concluded.

The Speaker further directed that the Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Ibrahim Isah Ladan, and along with the Hon. Commissioner of Justice Barr. MalNasara Danmallam, to appear before the House plenary at the next legislative Session, to explain their roles on the matter.

Meanwhile, the House has also received an executive Communication, forwarding the State Supplementary Budget Proposal for 2016, in a letter signed by the Governor of the State Alh. Dr. Abubakar Sani. Bello, addressed to the Speaker and read on the floor of the House.

According to the letters, the Proposed Supplementary Budget was necessitated by the inflow of N 2.5B of Bail out and N8.6b Budget Support facility , from the federal Government to the State for the total sum of N11.114 Billion, which takes care of Salary areas for Civil Servants, Pension and some Capital Projects respectively.

The House has also received another executive Communication to notify the legislature for the Governor of the State to travel for his annual vacation to Europe between 21st December 2016 to 3rd January, 2017 adding that in the Governor absence the Deputy Governor of the State, Alh. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso will oversee the Governor Schedules in the state as the acting Governor.

Meanwhile, at the end o the House deliberations of the matters before the House, the Majority leader of the House, Hon. Isah Ibrahim Dandodo, Member Representing Rijau Constituency moved for the adjournment of the House to observe its annual recess from 29th December 2016 to 17th January, 2017 and the motion for adjournment as moved was seconded by the Minority leader of the Hosue, Hon. Bello Ahmed, Member Representing Agwara Constituency.

In his closing remark, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed, assured the people of the State that the Legislature under his leadership in the state and the Executive will continued to collaborate to ensure that the aspirations and expectation of the people of the State to improve the socio economic wellbeing of the citizen in state, was achieved through positive legislative functions for general good governance in the state, in accordance with the Vision and Mission of the Government in the state.

