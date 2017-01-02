Presentation of 'fake' Boko Haram flag to Buhari a disgrace to our sovereignty – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontier has joined many who are thinking that the Boko Haram flag said to have been captured in Camp Zero in Samabisa forest and presented to the President Muhammad Buhari is fake.

The PDP youth group on it twitter handle said the presentation of a Boko Haram flag to President Buhari is a disgrace to our sovereignty.

By presenting a FAKE Boko Haram flag as a sign of victory against the Sect. This is so unfortunate and a disgrace to our sovereignty'

It further said that 'Flag and Quoran are not Shekau head. Could Obama bring back Osama Bin Ladin's Qoran and Flag without killing him?