Nigerians Are Dying; Your Time Is Up – Mbaka Bombs Buhari

SAN FRANCISCO, January 02, (THEWILL) – The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, at the weekend urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ease the current economic hardship in the land, stressing that “many Nigerians are suffering”.

Famous for his fiery sermons, the Catholic priest in his New Year message at the “crossover service” criticised Buhari's style of leadership, especially the biting economic condition under his rule.

He stated that the President's time is up in the spiritual realm as “a big chimpanzee” is lurking behind to take over power in a manner that the President won't comprehend.

Mbaka, who prophesied the emergence of Buhari as winner of the 2015 presidential election and was regarded by many as one of his supporters, warned the President not to allow God regret putting him in office, adding that Buhari must act fast to save Nigerians from further hardship, as “many Nigerians are suffering.”

Though he scored the President high on his anti-graft war and tackling the nation's security challenges, he said: “Nigerians are hungry, they want to see more changes. There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

The cleric advised the President to appoint experts who would help him to revive the economy, enjoining him to shun tribalism. He also called on the President to consult Church leaders and eminent men of God to advise him and tell him the truth about the economy.

According to him, “We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him.

“President Buhari is warned; if he doesn't change his style he may not complete his office. Nigerians are losing hope, they are losing their trust. If our leaders continue to mess up, the solution will come from above.

“Nigeria is passing through a deep recession, the economy is moving into the intensive care unit. Spiritually, we need oxygen and sustaining hospital equipment. We are calling on President Buhari, let him be fast and inaugurate a credible economic team so that this country does not die economically in his hands.

“Nigerians do not want to accept excuse from you; you promised them change, Nigerians want to see the change. Wake up, Mr. Presiden, wake up, Nigerians are dying in your hands. Those around you, are they not deceiving you, telling you that everything is well? Mr. President, it is not well. We pray it shall be well. Now, the country is bleeding; don't allow the country to bleed to death.

“If the hunger that started in 2016 continues in 2017, you will regret accepting to be President. Sit up, move around, don't be caged, you're a lion, you're gallantry. But are you sure that people with you are not working against you? Nigerians are getting tired of you and your methodology. Let 2017 be a year of hope. Mr. President, there is still a little chance left. If you lose it, you will regret ever becoming a President. Forget about the sycophants and praise singers around you. If anybody tells you that Nigerians are clapping for you, that person is a liar, an enemy of this country.

“Security-wise, you're doing well. War against corruption, you're doing well; but Nigerians are dying of hunger. Their businesses are collapsing. Businessmen are packing up. Naira is dying every day. Nigerians are capable of changing this country; refuse to be tribalistic, look around and find people and replace square pegs in round holes. For now, you have a lot of round pegs in square holes and they will destroy you.

“At the end, you will be blamed. Sit up, change those that must be changed, their offices let another take and let Nigeria move forward. Nigerians loved you when you started but the love is fading rapidly.

“A big chimpanzee is coming behind you, Mr. President, a big chimpanzee is coming to take over power. If you don't sit up, you won't even understand how it will happen. Your enemies will mock and laugh at you. God called you to this office, don't allow God to regret it. I know the attack will come when they hear this but it doesn't make meaning.

“Mr. President, you meant well but you are too slow; war against procrastination, their is no time. Spiritually, the time-keeper is telling you, time up! There is no time.

“The country is in a quagmire, (at) a horrible crossroads, even the leaders are bemused; they are utterly confused. Unless the hand of the divine is fully in control, Nigeria is like a big ship that is sinking; but God will save us. The nation is like an aircraft that is about crash-landing. I pray that the pilot and the engineers in the plane will do their best1 but, devoid of divine hold, disaster is coming.

“We need more prayers; what is coming is not what any human can control, so whoever can pray should pray harder; it calls for national prayer. No grasshopper spirit is needed in 2017. People of God should enter the New Year without fear. It's not going to be easy at all but we shall conquer. Hunger is not going to stop immediately, but before the middle of the year, a lot of things will happen that define what prophetically is called full divine manifestation. God is going to manifest himself in such a way that many people of God will say, really, God is still God. More prayers are needed.

“We are moving into an era when there will be a lot of political confusion, we must pray harder. The prophecy of Exodus 3 resurfaced, 'I have surely seen the affliction of my people and I have heard their cry…'

“God has heard our cries, he has seen how hungry we are and He says He will not be quiet. But what is going to happen will look a bit political. Look deeper, you see divine intervention. Many who are eating from what is happening are going to cry. There is going to be serious confusion in the political domain that will spell a beginning of the wellness for the country; The year 2017 is not going to be a year of jokes, sufferings will increase but divine intervention will occur. We have to pray harder, it is not a year to blame anybody. It is a year that calls for looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

“In this coming year when things begins to get harder and harder many children of God are going to experience surprise miracles. It's going to be a year of extraordinary manifestation, big moment of tribulation. But God will manifest himself.

“All these problems, man-made hunger are going to be divinely handled, but we have to follow the part of God and pray harder. Because it's going to be a year of supernatural surprises, people of God must remain with God. The warning is, because of hardship people should not abandoned God.

“The ugly situation is not going to continue like that, it shall be well. It's going to be a year of divine solution, the solution will come in a way nobody will imagine,” Mbaka said.