Fulani Herdsmen Say Southern Kaduna Attacks Are Reprisal For 2011 Post-presidential Elections Killings

SAN FRANCISCO, January 01, (THEWILL) – Fulani herdsmen under the umbrella of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, at the weekend stated that the invasions carried out on Southern Kaduna by herdsmen were reprisal killings from the 2011 post-presidential killings of herdsmen and their cattle.

They however preached that reprisals would never lead to a solution to the problem, urging Southern Kaduna natives and its members to sheathe their swords and embrace reconciliation

Coming on the heels of allegations by Southern Kaduna natives that herdsmen carried out ethnic cleansing on them, the Assistant National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, told newsmen in Kaduna that some foreign Fulani were killed in Southern Kaduna in 2011 alongside local Fulani.

He said when the reprisal attacks from the Fulani started then, late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State intervened by reaching out to aggrieved Fulani, using some members of MACABAN, which ultimately led to resolving the crisis in 2012.

Abdullahi, who noted that Yakowa's predecessor did not continue with the policy, commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for continuing with what Yakowa started, stating that the ongoing killings were regrettable.