El-rufai Can’t Be Trusted With Protecting Lives, Property In Kaduna – Afenifere

SAN FRANCISCO, January 01, (THEWILL) – The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has noted that for openly confessing that he looked out for those behind Southern Kaduna killings to compensate them because they are of the same ethnic stock with him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state cannot be trusted with the task of securing lives and property.

Leader of the organisation, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who stated this in a statement issued on Sunday , called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna, faulting government's seeming indifference on the issue.

According to him, “It grieves us that the Federal Government has been quiet on these killings, relying on the Governor of the state, who has openly confessed that he looked out for the killers to compensate them because they are of the same ethnic stock with him.

“A state of emergency ought to have been declared in Kaduna as the governor, by that claim, can no longer be trusted to perform his constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

“We are further embarrassed by the statement credited to Mr. Femi Adesina, the President's spokesman, that our Leader has been quiet on these killings because he cannot speak on every issue.

“How can the killings of citizens in hundreds be 'every issue'? Has our President not sent messages to other countries, where tragedies of lesser proportion occurred?” the statement asked.