If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 2 January 2017 19:23 CET

El-rufai Can’t Be Trusted With Protecting Lives, Property In Kaduna – Afenifere

Source: thewillnigeria.com

SAN FRANCISCO, January 01, (THEWILL) – The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has noted that for openly confessing that he looked out for those behind Southern Kaduna killings to compensate them because they are of the same ethnic stock with him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state cannot be trusted with the task of securing lives and property.

Leader of the organisation, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who stated this in a statement issued on Sunday , called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna, faulting government's seeming indifference on the issue.

According to him, “It grieves us that the Federal Government has been quiet on these killings, relying on the Governor of the state, who has openly confessed that he looked out for the killers to compensate them because they are of the same ethnic stock with him.

“A state of emergency ought to have been declared in Kaduna as the governor, by that claim, can no longer be trusted to perform his constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

“We are further embarrassed by the statement credited to Mr. Femi Adesina, the President's spokesman, that our Leader has been quiet on these killings because he cannot speak on every issue.

“How can the killings of citizens in hundreds be 'every issue'? Has our President not sent messages to other countries, where tragedies of lesser proportion occurred?” the statement asked.


General News

I WISH ALL ONLINERS WHAT I ALWAYS WISH MYSELF. MAY YOUR WAY IN 2009 BE SMOOTH
By: akoaso,HH Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists