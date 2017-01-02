Auto Merchant, Alhaji Jimoh Gives Out Daughter-Kafilat in Marriage

Renowned auto merchant based in United States, Alhaji Aremu Jimoh on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 (new year-eve) gave out his daughter, Kafilat Abiola, in marriage to Maruf Adewale in accordance with Islamic rites in Lagos.

The colourful ceremony, which started before noon took place at popular Stad Plus Event Centre in Karounwi street, Itire, Surulere, Lagos State. There was heavy presence of security personnel in the community, only prominent persons and invited guests had access to the main venue where the eventful occasion took place.

The ceremony left the guests in sheer excitement after Alhaji Jimoh offered his beautiful daughter’s hand in marriage, Kafilat Abiola, to a Ijebu man in a star studded wedding. From the reception of the wedding, to the decorations, outfits worn by the bride and groom, one is left with no choice but to acknowledge that the marriage was truly a blessing. There was enough for the teeming guests to drink and eat, it was an event that exhibited class, appropriateness and finesse.

Speaking at the event, the bride's father Alhaji Jimoh, a strong believer of Islam prayed for those who graced the occasion, particularly those within Nigeria and many of his family members, friends, business associates and well-wishers who attended the party from far away United States, Canada, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, etc. He said, ''I am still unable to find the appropriate words to properly express the immense feeling of gratitude to you all, it is an honor I cherish and can't take for granted. Great moment of joy like this will never seize in your respective homes.''

For the bride and groom, the humble, affable and amiable Alhaji Aremu Jimoh rained prayers and offered advice for the new husband and wife in town. In his words, ''Congratulations to a wonderful couple. You two really stand out in a crowd. Together you are stronger, together you are one. As you wed today, may your feelings and emotions for each other grow deep and strong with time. As the two of you unite today as husband and wife in love and in friendship, may Almighty God-Subhan'Allah look upon you kindly. Always know deep down that you're each other's best friend. Look at you both, such a beautiful pair. From this wedding day on, your lives will consistently be a perfect example that exhibit true love and joy inexplicable forever. You will never experience lack and disappointment from the minute you swear to each other: "I do." He stated.